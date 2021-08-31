D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Downgraded by Bank of America

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

HEPS has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

