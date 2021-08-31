Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on Danone in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €61.97 ($72.91) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.20.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

