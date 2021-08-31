Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 15,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

