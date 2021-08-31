Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.25 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $850.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

