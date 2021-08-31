Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.32.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.50 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.