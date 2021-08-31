Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $62,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $221,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 158.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $232,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.