Degenerator Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.59 or 0.00470545 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002952 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.46 or 0.01193408 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.