DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 325,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after acquiring an additional 497,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

