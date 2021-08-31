DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.98 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $1,555.71 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,582.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,448.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

