DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centene were worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.