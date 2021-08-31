DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 88,736 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,736 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $22,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $118.99 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $617.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

