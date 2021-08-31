DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,568 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of The Clorox worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 19.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $166.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

