DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 374 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.