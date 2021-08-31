DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 23,058 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

