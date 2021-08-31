Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,300 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $271,641. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 30,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,377. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.