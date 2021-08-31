Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,508 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. Ares Commercial Real Estate makes up 6.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRE stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $744.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

