Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,703 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. NIO makes up approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $40,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 541,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247,640. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.22. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.96.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

