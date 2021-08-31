Delta Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals makes up about 2.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $683,000.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 105,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,583 shares of company stock valued at $167,853 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.