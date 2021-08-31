Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $126.45. 1,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,815. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.70. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 142,245 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,605. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.