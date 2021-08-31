Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR remained flat at $$57.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

