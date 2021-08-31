Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 453 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.49. The stock had a trading volume of 89,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $455.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

