Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 52,937 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 75.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,937 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,705. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

