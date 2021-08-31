Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 133,901 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 323,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,951,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

