DePay (DEPAY) Price Down 3.6% This Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $109,424.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.