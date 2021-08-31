Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Desktop Metal (DM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.