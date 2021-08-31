Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $333.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

