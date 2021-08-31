DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 on Tuesday. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
