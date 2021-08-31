DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFDDF remained flat at $$30.98 on Tuesday. DFDS A/S has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.