Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,580 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,487.50 ($45.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,520.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,301.50. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,426 ($31.70) and a one year high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The firm has a market cap of £81.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders bought 237 shares of company stock worth $852,670 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

