DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $311,649.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Edward Hayes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $144.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.