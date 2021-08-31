Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.55.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
