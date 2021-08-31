Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.