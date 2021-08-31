Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.32.

NYSE DG opened at $225.36 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

