Domo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,557 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,289% compared to the average volume of 66 put options.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Domo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after buying an additional 75,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. Domo has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.