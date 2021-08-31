Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.