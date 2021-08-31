Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 28.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEI traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $33.10. 18,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

