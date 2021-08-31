DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSPG. Cowen increased their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.99 on Monday. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.83 million, a P/E ratio of -99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 33,667 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

