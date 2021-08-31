Duluth (DLTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTH opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. Duluth has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

