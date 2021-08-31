DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.74 ($50.28).

DWS stock opened at €35.98 ($42.33) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €41.84 ($49.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.08.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

