Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 980,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 795,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.33. 374,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,147. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

