Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Income stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EIC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 21,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

