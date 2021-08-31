Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post sales of $88.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $41.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $323.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.22 million to $336.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $413.45 million, with estimates ranging from $395.33 million to $432.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.37 million.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 189,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,938. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $649.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.