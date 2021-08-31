East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

