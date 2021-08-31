East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EJPRY opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.18.
About East Japan Railway
