Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the July 29th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $169.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average of $146.43. Eaton has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

