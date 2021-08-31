Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE ETY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 217,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.