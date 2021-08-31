Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 386,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE ETY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 217,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.60.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
