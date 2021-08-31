Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.34 on Friday. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electromed will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Electromed by 97.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. It offers smartvest, and airways clearance system to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The firm focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.