Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,098 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,615,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $776,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,074,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,520. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

