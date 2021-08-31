Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.24. 2,416,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,297. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.29, a PEG ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

