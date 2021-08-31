Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

EFC opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $924.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

