Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) received a C$54.00 target price from stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, upped their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.76.

Shares of ENB stock traded down C$0.22 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,090. The firm has a market cap of C$100.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.41.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

