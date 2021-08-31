Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.78

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 3666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 166,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

